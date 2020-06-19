Some Marcus movie theaters in Wisconsin reopen without requiring masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A few Wisconsin movie theaters reopened Friday without requiring masks after closing because of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, and other theater locations are expected to open by mid-July.

Marcus Theatres reopened Wisconsin locations in Greendale, New Berlin, Sturtevant and Appleton on Friday. AMC Theatres announced Thursday that it plans to reopen most of its theaters by July 15. Marcus spokeswoman Mari Randa said she couldn't give specific opening dates for Madison-area locations, and AMC did not immediately respond to requests for comment on its Madison theater.

As of Friday afternoon, Marcus Theatres was not requiring guests to wear masks. The State Journal has requested an update on whether this policy will change.

AMC — the largest movie theater chain in the U.S. — had initially said Thursday that masks would be optional for guests, but after public outcry reversed that policy. AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said in a statement Friday afternoon that all of its theaters will mandate masks when they reopen.

Aron said the decision was made because of the "intense and immediate outcry from our customers."