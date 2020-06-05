Some free parking resumes again in Madison; meters still enforced

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Madison is extending the timeline for free parking in non-metered areas until June 21, the city's Parking Division announced Friday.

Parking restrictions were initially relaxed in March to ease the burden on businesses and neighborhoods during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The city said it would reinstate time restrictions and parking fees June 1, but is now easing up once again.

Until June 21, parking will be free in residential permit-only areas and for spots with one and two-hour time limits in non-metered areas. The restrictions for street sweeping — which block off one side of the street for usually a four-hour period each week — also do not need to be followed. All other restrictions must be followed.

City-owned parking garages will had reduced fees until June 24, with a maximum daily parking fee of $5. On Saturdays, the first hour of parking in a public parking garage is free.

Drivers still need to pay fees and follow time limits for metered spaces Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m., except for city holidays.

Temporary zones for restaurants to provide pick-up also must be respected. The Parking Division said it will continue to consider requests from businesses to create new temporary loading zones.

