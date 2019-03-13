A very wet spring and frost coming out of the ground could combine to force the closing of some Dane County parks over the next few weeks, officials said.
Areas susceptible to damage include dog parks, soft-surfaced roadways and trails.
Park users might find gates and facilities closed, said Parks Director Darren Marsh.
"If we can reduce the damages at this time of year, it reduces our maintenance costs and allows us to provide better services throughout the rest of the year," Marsh said.
"After a few spring rains and drying winds, the ground will firm up and closed parks will be reopened," Marsh said.
Marsh said park users should stay on hard-surfaced roads and paths
Dane County Parks will also start prescribed burns as the snow disappears, to restore woodland and grassland in parks and natural resource areas.
Parks getting the prescribed burns might be closed temporarily, which could be frustrating to users of popular spots like Capital Springs, Indian Lake and Prairie Moraine.
"The minor inconvenience of conducting burns can have big rewards helping to promote native vegetation and creating more vigor and diversity in habitat," Marsh said.