Soap box derbies, sorority pledges and bookmobiles: Life in Madison in the 1950s

Take a look back at what life in Madison was like in the 1950s with this collection of Wisconsin Historical Society photos.
View the other entries in the Wisconsin State Journal's "Life in Madison" photo series documenting life in the second half of the 20th century.
1950 - Aerial view of isthmus
1950 - Class presidents
1950 - First baby born
1950 - Gladiolus Society
1950 - Heart Fund Drive
1950 - Ice skating
1950 - Inland Lakes Regatta
1950 - Madison Home Show
1950 - Parking ticket
1950 - Printed circuit board
1950 - Public housing hearing
1950 - Sorority pledges
1950 - Speed limit sign
1950 - TV demonstration
1950 - VFW Drum and Bugle Corps
1950 - Wisconsin Telephone Exchange picket
1951 - Boxing match
1951 - Boys basketball tournament
1951 - Hobby show
1951 - Hospital volunteer
1951 - Oscilloscope
1951 - Police boat
1951 - Saddle Club horse show
1951 - Woodworking
1952 - Director and accompanist
1952 - Eisenhower/Nixon supporters
1952 - Madison newcomers
1952 - Madison Reserve Seabee Company 9-49
1952 - Memorial Union Terrace
1952 - Soap box derby sponsor
1953 - Haase Gift Shop
1953 - Library record collection
1953 - Madison Art Foundation
1953 - Madison East Shopping Center
1953 - Madison Gas & Electric
1953 - Newspaper carriers
1953 - Track meet
1953 - Working with dad
1954 - Boarding a plane
1954 - Camp Randall Stadium
1954 - Grad dance
1954 - Labor Day Queen
1954 - Madison Advertising Club
1954 - Madison Sports Car Club
1954 - Rose society
1954 - Soap box derby race
1955 - Monona Terrace plans
1955 - Road work
1955 - Water skiing
1955 - Wisconsin graduation
1955 - Youthful Madison Artists Exhibit
1956 - Frank Lloyd Wright
1956 - Madison West vs. Madison East
1956 - Swim meet
1956 - Wisconsin campus
1957 - Bookmobile
1958 - Female TV hosts
1959 - Hot dog roasting
1959 - Retriever Club
1959 - Young Adult Club
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.