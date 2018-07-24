A soaking rain would be good for Wisconsin's crops, following a week of dry, sunny conditions, according to the latest crop report.
The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service report for the week ending July 22 said 5.2 days out of 7.0 were suitable for field work, and farmers took advantage of it by baling dry hay and harvesting winter wheat.
"A lot of second crop hay has been baled with dry weather," a Clark County report said. "Some crops are beginning to show moisture stress."
The corn crop was rated 83 percent good to excellent, with 53 percent of the crop in the silking stage, a week ahead of last year and five days ahead of the five-year average.
"Most corn is tasseling now and silks are emerging," a Barron County report said. "The smell of corn pollen is in the air."
The soybean crop was rated 81 percent good to excellent, with 66 percent bloomed, five days ahead of last year and the average. Twenty-six percent were setting pods, three days ahead of last year and four days ahead of average.
The oat crop was rated 87 percent good to excellent, with 96 percent headed, even with last year and the average, and 67 percent turning color, a day ahead of last year. The crop was five percent harvested.
Potatoes were rated 84 percent good to excellent, two points below the previous week.
Winter wheat was rated 85 percent good to excellent, with 96 percent coloring, two days behind last year. The harvest was 28 percent complete, five days ahead of last year.
The second cutting of alfalfa was 86 percent complete, three days ahead of last year and six days ahead of average.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 10 percent complete, five days ahead of last year and a week ahead of average.
All hay was rated 85 percent good to excellent.
Pasture was rated 81 percent good to excellent, down two points from the week before.
Soil moisture was pretty much the same as the week before, with topsoil moisture at 79 percent and subsoil moisture at 81 percent.