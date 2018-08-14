A good, long rain would be most welcome by Wisconsin farmers who are concerned the dry spell will hamper development of their crops.
The crop progress report for the week ending Aug. 12 said rainfall during the week was concentrated in the southern part of the state, with parts of central and northern Wisconsin getting no measurable precipitation.
"Some reporters are concerned soil moisture may be inadequate in their areas during the critical stages of (corn) cob and (bean) pod development," the report said.
"Longer, soaking and widespread rains are needed to boost seed development and promote growth in pastures and hay stands."
The report is produced by the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service.
"A lack of rain and high temperatures has stressed all crops," a Florence County/Forest County report said. "Very dry conditions."
Topsoil and subsoil moisture dropped considerably.
Topsoil moisture was rated 66 percent adequate to surplus, down 13 points from a week earlier, and subsoil moisture was rated 72 percent adequate to surplus, down seven points from the previous week.
The state's corn acreage was rated 78 percent good to excellent. Ninety-four percent of the crop has reached the silking stage, 45 percent is in the dough stage and four percent in the dent stage.
The soybeans crop was rated 76 percent good to excellent. Ninety-three percent of the crop has bloomed and 80 percent was setting pods.
Oats were 79 percent good to excellent. Ninety-six percent of the crop was turning color, and oats harvested for grain was 50 percent complete.
The potato crop was rated 86 percent good to excellent, with the harvest 13 percent complete.
The winter wheat harvest was 92 percent complete.
The third cutting of alfalfa was 68 percent complete and the fourth cutting was six percent complete.
All hay was rated 77 percent good to excellent.
Pasture land was getting dry, with 65 percent in good to excellent condition, down from 71 percent a week earlier.
"Another great week of weather," a Dodge County report said. "Temperatures in the 80s and scattered showers across the county makes good conditions for growing corn and beans. The areas that didn't receive the rain we were able to make dry hay. Crops are all looking good right now."