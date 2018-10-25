Winning $1 million is so nice, let's do it twice.
A Powerball player in Madison won $1 million in Wednesday night's drawing, a day after a Mega Millions player in Mount Horeb won $1 million in that game.
The $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Pick 'n Save, 2502 Shopko Drive, Wisconsin Lottery officials said Thursday.
The ticket holder matched five numbers — 3, 21, 45, 53 and 56 — but not the Powerball number 22.
If the ticket had the Powerball number as well, the holder would have won about $620 million.
Nobody won the big jackpot Wednesday, so the Powerball jackpot on Saturday is expected to reach $750 million.
On Wednesday, a Mega Millions ticket in South Carolina matched all six numbers, so the ticket holder won a world record jackpot of $1.537 billion.
Wisconsin Lottery officials said a $1 million Mega Millions ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, 525 Springdale St., Mount Horeb.
The person with the $1 million ticket had five numbers — 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70 — correct, but didn’t have the Mega Ball number, 5.
Friday's Mega Millions jackpot will be tiny compared to Tuesday's — just $40 million.