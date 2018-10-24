A Mega Millions lottery player who bought a ticket in Mount Horeb came oh so close to winning the giant $1.537 billion jackpot, but had to settle for $1 million instead.
Wisconsin Lottery officials said the ticket was sold at Kwik Trip, 525 Springdale Street in Mount Horeb.
Someone has the jackpot winning ticket in South Carolina, but nobody has come forward to claim the prize.
The person with the $1 million ticket here had five numbers, 5, 28, 62, 65 and 70, correct, but didn't have the Megaball number 5.
Mega Millions is sold in 44 states and Washington D.C.
Another huge jackpot is on the line Wednesday night in the Powerball game, with $620 million in the jackpot, making it the third largest Powerball jackpot of all time.