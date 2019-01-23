Winter finally pounced on Madison and Dane County, so now outdoor enthusiasts will be able to enjoy the snow.
All Dane County snowmobile trails opened at noon Wednesday, as did the county and city of Madison cross country ski trails, and the ice rinks at Vilas Park, officials said.
Snowmobile trail passes are required on the 500 miles of trails in Dane County, which include the Badger, Glacial Drumlin and Military Ridge state trails.
Trail pass information can be found online at dnr.wi.gov/permits/snowtrailpass.html
"This is the first time this season we've had adequate snow conditions to open the trails," said Mark Stephens, president of the Dane County Council of Snowmobile Clubs.
Cross country ski trails are open in Dane County and Madison, with county trails at Indian Lake, CamRock, Lake Farm/E-Way, McCarthy and Token Creek and city trails at Odana Hills, Elver, Cherokee Marsh, Owen, Yahara Hills, Door Creek and Turville Point.
The Elver and Odana trails were groomed Wednesday morning and Yahara will be groomed by 2 p.m.
The Elver shelter is open until 8 p.m. for concessions, ski, snowshoe and sled rentals.
The general and hockey rinks at Vilas park are open, and the shelter will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The other 13 ice rinks in the City Parks system will open once parks staff clears snow from the ice.
Residents are asked not to remove snow from the rinks.