A snowmobile operator was seriously injured Friday night in a collision with an SUV in Sauk County.
The crash happened at about 6 p.m. on Highway 60 near the intersection with Baum Road in the town of Prairie du Sac, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sauk County snowmobile trail map shows a trail crossing on Highway 60 near Baum Road.
Deputies arriving on the scene found a Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage pulled off on the south side of Highway 60, and a snowmobile on the north side of the road.
The snowmobile operator was taken to Sauk Prairie Healthcare before being flown to UW Hospital in Madison by Med Flight.
The SUV driver was not injured.
Highway 60 was closed for about an hour while crews worked at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.