Several inches of snow are expected to accumulate in southern Wisconsin starting Thursday morning, with snowfall lasting at least 12 hours, the National Weather Service said.

It was unclear just how much snowfall an area could get, the weather service said Wednesday, but Dane County is expected to see snowfall from about 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. The Madison area can expect at least 4 inches of snow to accumulate throughout the day, with winds up to 28 mph.

Areas further northeast were expected to see snowfall between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Similar to December's Christmas snowstorm, the bands of snow are moving diagonally with strong northern winds.

The heaviest snowfall and strongest wind gusts are expected closer to Lake Michigan, in Kenosha, Port Washington, Milwaukee and Racine, with an inch of snow falling every hour, according to the weather service.

"Gusty northerly winds around 25-35 mph will accompany the snow Thursday resulting in some blowing and drifting snow impacts," the weather service said.

Temperatures will also be dropping, with a high in the mid-20s expected about noon Thursday and a low of 10 degrees by 6 a.m. Friday.

