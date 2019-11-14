Early snow obscured piles of leaves that were placed on Madison curbs for collection and turned the mounds into makeshift, street-side skiing moguls, but those unsightly lumps could be gone soon.
The city picked up leaves every day this week despite the weather, said Charlie Romines, the city of Madison Streets Department Superintendent.
His intention is to continue the project for as long as possible before winter officially sets in, when snow depths cause leaf piles to become indistinguishable and city trucks don their seasonal plows and salt spreaders.
"It's pretty unique, a lot of the guys have been here 20 plus years and they've never seen this kind of leaf collection season," Romines said.
The department lost about 7 shifts this week due to the near-record cold temperatures. Street sweeping vehicles weren't able to run because the water used to clean the roads could freeze.
But the city ramped up its effort to clear leaves over the weekend before the cold temperatures set in. The department experienced its largest ever leaf collection effort on Saturday and Sunday, with employees working 11-hour shifts to collect 1,600 tons of leaves in the two-day period, Romines said.
Leaf collection began on September 30 and the city was able to complete a few rounds before wintry weather hit around Halloween. Collection has since been slow and complicated due to the weather, and the problem has been compounded by leaf piles that have been placed or knocked into streets, said Bryan Johnson, Recycling & Public Education Coordinator for the Madison Streets Department.
In some cases, city plows inadvertently pushed piles of leaves that fell into the street into driveways while clearing snow, which resulted in multiple complaints to the Streets Department from incensed residents. Johnson also expressed worry about the possibility of those leaves blocking sewer drains, which could cause water to pool in some areas as the snow melts.
Johnson encouraged residents to get out and rake once the weather warms and to take leaves to drop off locations around the city if they’re concerned about the slowed pick up. At the very least, residents should leave piles that are already on the curbs alone and the city will get to them as soon as possible.
“We’re going to keep doing it, but we’re behind because of the weather,” Johnson said. “We’re wrestling with the snow and it’s slowed us down.” But, he's confident that the department can get caught up, if the weather cooperates and residents are able to rake remaining leaves onto the curb.
There are three drop-off sites across the city for residents to use, and people who hope to exchange their leaves for peace of mind at these locations must provide proof of residency or taxpayer status for access.
The sites are listed below:
- West: 1501 W. Badger Road
- East: 4602 Sycamore Avenue
- Yard waste only : 402 South Point Road
Residents can also check the city website for an up-to-date map of pending leaf pick-ups and to find out where crews are currently working.
