Snow plows will be out around the clock starting Wednesday in Madison as snow and sleet are expected to move into the area, the city's Streets Division said.

Wednesday's storm is expected to result in icy roads and low visibility, as sleet, ice and rain fall throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. That mix is expected to turn to snow and sleet after 4 p.m. Two to three inches of snow or sleet are expected through Wednesday night, with less than half an inch falling Thursday.

There's also a chance the snowy conditions will start as early as Tuesday night in the Madison area, with gusts that could reach up to 30 mph, the weather service said.

Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines said drivers will apply salt and sand to the city's major roads and intersections Wednesday.

In order to focus on keeping roads clear, the Streets Division will begin Wednesday's trash and recycling pickup earlier than usual and was asking residents to put bins out Tuesday night or by 6 a.m. Wednesday at the latest, Streets Division spokesperson Bryan Johnson said.