Snow emergency parking rules in effect starting Saturday night

After about 4 to 5 inches of snow fell Friday in Madison, the city's snow emergency parking rules will go into effect on Saturday and Sunday evenings to make room for snowplows.

During a designated snow emergency, people who park in the city's Snow Emergency Zone, which covers the Isthmus and parts of the Near East and Near West sides, must follow alternate-side parking rules for at least 48 hours.

Other parts of the city outside of the Snow Emergency Zone are under winterlong alternate-side parking rules.

When alternate-side parking rules are in effect, drivers must park their cars to coincide with the date. On even-numbered days, cars should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street, and on the odd-numbered side of the street on odd-numbered days.

The timestamp starts after midnight, meaning cars parked on the street on Saturday into Sunday, Dec. 11, should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

If parking on the street on Sunday into Monday, Dec. 12, cars should be on the even-numbered side of the street between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m.

The city began plowing streets at about 3 p.m. on Friday, anticipating the use of about 150 pieces of equipment to clear roads, sidewalks, bus stops and alleyways.

It can take 12 to 14 hours to plow the city on the first go-round, and the city encouraged patience on the roads.

The snow that hit the area is very dense and heavy, the city said, and has the tendency to build up along driveway aprons as plows move through. The city cautioned people not to overexert themselves while shoveling sidewalks and driveways.