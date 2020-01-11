Snow emergency declared in Madison, alternate side parking in effect through Monday

All cars parked overnight on Madison streets must follow alternate-side parking rules through Monday morning following the city's declaration of a snow emergency Saturday.

Between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday, vehicles must be parked on the even numbered side of the street, and between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, they must be parked on the odd numbered side.

The snow emergency parking rules keep more of the roadway clear for emergency vehicles overnight.

Plows and salt trucks have been circling through the city's main thoroughfares Saturday and will continue through the expected second wave of the storm in the evening.

Snow plows will be deployed through all city streets beginning at about midnight, after the next bought of snow is expected to stop, according to the streets division.

Plowing can take between 12 to 16 hours, according to the city's Streets Division.

Southern Wisconsin was hit by the first wave of a two-part storm system Friday night, dropping about 2 1/2 inches on Madison by Saturday afternoon.