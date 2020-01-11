Snow emergency declared in Madison, alternate side parking in effect through Monday

All cars parked overnight on Madison streets must follow alternate-side parking rules through Monday morning following the city's declaration of a snow emergency Saturday.
Between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday, vehicles must be parked on the even numbered side of the street, and between 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. Monday, they must be parked on the odd numbered side.
The snow emergency parking rules keep more of the roadway clear for emergency vehicles overnight.
Plows and salt trucks have been circling through the city's main thoroughfares Saturday and will continue through the expected second wave of the storm in the evening.
Snow plows will be deployed through all city streets beginning at about midnight, after the next bought of snow is expected to stop, according to the streets division.
Plowing can take between 12 to 16 hours, according to the city's Streets Division.
Southern Wisconsin was hit by the first wave of a two-part storm system Friday night, dropping about 2 1/2 inches on Madison by Saturday afternoon.
The storm had shifted east from the forecast Friday -- meaning Green, Dane, Dodge and Fond du Lac counties now are under just a winter weather advisory until 6 am. Sunday -- according to Tim Halbach, a National Weather Service meteorologist based in Hartland., said the storm has maybe moved a county to the east of what was forecast Friday.
Between 1 and 2 inches of snow accumulation is expected in Madison overnight Saturday with the potential of an additional inch Sunday night.
Temperatures will remain fairly mild Sunday with a high in the mid-20s followed by a high in the mid-30s Monday.
A winter storm warning remains in effect for Jefferson, Rock, Walworth, Sheboygan, Ozaukee, Milwaukee, Racine and Kenosha counties until 6 a.m. Sunday.
Counties to the northwest of Dane are free of any advisories, with cities like La Crosse, Eau Claire and Wausau not expected to see any snow accumulation.
Alternate side parking restrictions apply to most city streets through the winter regardless of weather. Areas that only face the restrictions during snow emergencies include streets on the Isthmus and in the Vilas, Greenbush and Bay Creek neighborhoods.
Drivers will not be charged for parking in Madison garages between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday if they enter and exit between those times.