Snow causes at least 30 crashes in 15 hours, Madison police say

Madison police responded to 30 crashes in the first 15 hours of Saturday's snow.

Officers were dispatched to 30 vehicles crashes between midnight and 3:30 p.m., police said.

Of those crashes, 20 caused property damage and five had confirmed injuries. There were no fatalities.

The dispatch supervisor said there were "dozens" of snow related crashes throughout the city, according to Lt. Kimberly Alan.

"He also said to point out we are only dispatched to crashes that have blockage or injuries," Alan said. "Otherwise citizens are referred to self reporting on the (Department of Transportation) website."

Some crashes were only minutes apart.

The 911 center received a call reporting a crash at South High Point Road and McKee Road at 1:04 p.m. where the driver hit a fire hydrant and left it inoperable.

Just about 5 miles away and 9 minutes later, another vehicle crashed into a pole at 1:13 p.m. at the intersection of Monroe Street and Odana Road, the 911 center said.

Driving should be avoided as much as possible in these conditions, but if it's absolutely necessary police say to make sure to fully clear snow and ice off your vehicle for better visibility on all sides.

Drivers should also allow at least 200 feet between them and the driver ahead so there's enough space to break on ice or snow, and to make way for first responders.

