Snow blocking furnace vent causes carbon monoxide emergency at South Side residence, authorities say

Snow blocking a furnace vent caused a carbon monoxide emergency at a South Side residence Tuesday morning, the Madison Fire Department said as it warned people to make sure their vents are clear.

A resident in the 2100 block of Pike Drive called 911 at 8:46 a.m. Tuesday after two of her carbon monoxide detectors began to sound and waited outside with her dog until Ladder Co. 2 arrived, Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a report.

Firefighters went inside with an air monitor and detected carbon monoxide levels ranging from around 40 to 60 parts per million, and they checked and found a neighboring condo unit had some residual carbon monoxide readings, Schuster said.

Firefighters determined the carbon monoxide buildup was a result of snow covering a furnace vent outside the building, and they brought fresh air into the condo units to bring down CO levels, Schuster said.

MGE also responded to check additional neighboring units for carbon monoxide.

