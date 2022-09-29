Smoldering fire pit damages deck at Langdon Street fraternity, authorities say

A smoldering fire pit damaged a roof deck at a Langdon Street fraternity on Wednesday, authorities reported.

Firefighters were sent to Delta Tau Delta, 12 Langdon St., at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday on reports of smoke and flames at the back of the house, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Engine 1 found light smoke in the area as they approached Delta Tau Delta and fire crews found an outdoor fire pit with smoldering debris on top of a flat-roof deck, Schuster said.

The wood decking under the fire pit was charred and smoldering and firefighters cut away part of the deck searched adjacent residential units to check for fire extension. They confirmed fire did not spread into other areas of the building, and no one was injured or displaced, Schuster said.

Residents reported using the fire pit the previous night and thought the fire had been extinguished, Schuster said.

By city ordinance, fire pits are only to be used at least 15 feet away from buildings and are not to be used on combustible decks, porches, or patios. Only clean, dry wood may be burned, and the fire pit should be supervised at all times by a responsible adult.