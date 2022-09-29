Smoldering fire pit damages deck at Langdon Street fraternity, authorities say

A smoldering fire pit damaged a roof deck at a Langdon Street fraternity on Wednesday, authorities reported.
Firefighters were sent to Delta Tau Delta, 12 Langdon St., at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday on reports of smoke and flames at the back of the house, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
Hurricane Ian Leaves , 2.5 Million Without Power in Florida. CBS News reports that when Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, its winds were so strong that the storm was just shy of being deemed a Category 5 hurricane. Power lines didn't stand a chance. According to
poweroutage.us, over 660,000 customers lost power before 2:30 p.m. ET. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. Southwest Florida is currently the most impacted, but according to CBS News, areas along the state's eastern coast have also lost power. Florida Power & Light warned of the outages before the storm hit. On Sept. 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were over 42,000 linemen ready to restore power when conditions are safe. Reuters reports that Florida Power & Light said it has already restored power to over 500,000 people. However, the company , "anticipates some customers will face prolonged outages because portions of the electric system in Southwest Florida will need to be rebuilt rather than repaired.". According to the National Weather Service, after the eye of the storm made landfall, it will take about 24 hours for Ian to make its way across the state
Engine 1 found light smoke in the area as they approached Delta Tau Delta and fire crews found an outdoor fire pit with smoldering debris on top of a flat-roof deck, Schuster said.
The wood decking under the fire pit was charred and smoldering and firefighters cut away part of the deck searched adjacent residential units to check for fire extension. They confirmed fire did not spread into other areas of the building, and no one was injured or displaced, Schuster said.
Residents reported using the fire pit the previous night and thought the fire had been extinguished, Schuster said.
By city ordinance, fire pits are only to be used at least 15 feet away from buildings and are not to be used on combustible decks, porches, or patios. Only clean, dry wood may be burned, and the fire pit should be supervised at all times by a responsible adult.
Photos: See all the fire departments that took part in the processional for Capt. Cory Barr
Cory Barr processional, Footville firefighters
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr. Pictured here is the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, line of fire trucks
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. Here are many of the trucks they brought, as the men and women paid their respects to Barr.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Belleville-Exeter-Montrose Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Black Earth Joint Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Black Earth Joint Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 3
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 4
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie truck 5
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Burke-Bristol-Sun Prairie Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Area EMS ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Area EMS ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cambridge Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Cambridge Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cottage Grove Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Cross Plains Berry Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Cross Plains Berry Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Deerfield Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Deerfield Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, DeForest Area Fire & EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the DeForest Area Fire & EMS Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Fitchburg Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Fitchburg Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Footville Community Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck belongs to the Footville Community Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Madison Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Madison Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Maple Bluff Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Maple Bluff Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Marshall Fire Department 2
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Marshall Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, McFarland Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a McFarland Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Milwaukee Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Milwaukee Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Monona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Monona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 1
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Mount Horeb Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Mount Horeb Fire Department 2
A Mount Horeb Fire Department truck joins firefighters and rescue workers from throughout southern Wisconsin in the processional for firefighter Capt. Cory Barr on July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion in downtown Sun Prairie while responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Oregon Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Oregon Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Stoughton Fire Department
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie EMS
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Sun Prairie EMS ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is a Sun Prairie Fire Department ambulance.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Town of Madison Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Town of Madison Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Verona Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Verona Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Waunakee Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This is a Waunakee Fire Department truck.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Wonewoc Area Fire Department
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This truck is from the Wonewoc Area Fire Department.
GREG DIXON
Cory Barr processional, Dane County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters and rescue workers from throughout Southern Wisconsin join the processional for firefighter Captain Cory Barr on Wednesday night, July 11, 2018. Barr died from injuries he suffered in an explosion Tuesday in downtown Sun Prairie while was responding to a report of a gas leak near his Barr House restaurant and bar, which was leveled by the blast. This vehicle is from the Dane County Sheriff's Office.
GREG DIXON
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.