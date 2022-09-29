 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Smoldering fire pit damages deck at Langdon Street fraternity, authorities say

City of Madison Fire Department file photo, fire truck.jpg
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A smoldering fire pit damaged a roof deck at a Langdon Street fraternity on Wednesday, authorities reported.

Firefighters were sent to Delta Tau Delta, 12 Langdon St., at 12:42 p.m. Wednesday on reports of smoke and flames at the back of the house, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Hurricane Ian Leaves , 2.5 Million Without Power in Florida. CBS News reports that when Hurricane Ian hit Florida on Sept. 28, its winds were so strong that the storm was just shy of being deemed a Category 5 hurricane. Power lines didn't stand a chance. According to poweroutage.us, over 660,000 customers lost power before 2:30 p.m. ET. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. By 10 p.m. ET, over 2 million had no power, and after 5 a.m. on Sept. 29, that number climbed to over 2.5 million. Southwest Florida is currently the most impacted, but according to CBS News, areas along the state's eastern coast have also lost power. Florida Power & Light warned of the outages before the storm hit. On Sept. 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were over 42,000 linemen ready to restore power when conditions are safe. Reuters reports that Florida Power & Light said it has already restored power to over 500,000 people. However, the company , "anticipates some customers will face prolonged outages because portions of the electric system in Southwest Florida will need to be rebuilt rather than repaired.". According to the National Weather Service, after the eye of the storm made landfall, it will take about 24 hours for Ian to make its way across the state

Engine 1 found light smoke in the area as they approached Delta Tau Delta and fire crews found an outdoor fire pit with smoldering debris on top of a flat-roof deck, Schuster said.

The wood decking under the fire pit was charred and smoldering and firefighters cut away part of the deck searched adjacent residential units to check for fire extension. They confirmed fire did not spread into other areas of the building, and no one was injured or displaced, Schuster said.

Residents reported using the fire pit the previous night and thought the fire had been extinguished, Schuster said.

People are also reading…

By city ordinance, fire pits are only to be used at least 15 feet away from buildings and are not to be used on combustible decks, porches, or patios. Only clean, dry wood may be burned, and the fire pit should be supervised at all times by a responsible adult.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

PA Police release footage in Philly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics