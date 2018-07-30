Smoking materials are being blamed as the cause of a huge apartment building fire in Beloit Friday night that displaced about three dozen people and rendered the eight-unit building uninhabitable.
Damage was estimated to be around $385,000 in the fire reported at about 10 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Grand Avenue, the Beloit Fire Department said.
Fire departments from cities along the Wisconsin-Illinois state line came to Beloit to help fight the blaze and to man the Beloit fire stations in case other fire calls came in.
Firefighters worked about three hours putting out the fire, with flames visible from the second floor and roof of the building as Beloit fire units arrived on scene.
Twenty-nine units from 16 fire departments responded to the mutual aid call, including units from the town of Beloit, South Beloit, Janesville, the town of Turtle, North Park, Harlem-Roscoe, Rockton, Milton, Cherry Valley, Edgerton, Loves Park, Delavan, Monroe, Belvidere, Pecatonica and Sharon.
The American Red Cross helped displaced residents of the fire.