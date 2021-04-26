 Skip to main content
Smoking materials blamed for fire that displaced 14 from Far East Side apartment building, authorities say
Kings Mill Way apartment fire

Fire crews work at the scene of a fire early Monday morning that displaced 14 people from this 3-story, 20-unit apartment building at 1600 Kings Mill Way on the Far East Side, the Madison Fire Department reported.

 MADISON FIRE DEPARTMENT

A fire early Monday morning displaced 14 people from a Far East Side apartment building, authorities reported.

The fire at the 3-story, 20-unit building at 1600 Kings Mill Way was reported at 3:24 a.m. after residents awakened to smoke filling their units, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Lampe said in a report.

Arriving crews found fire predominantly on the exterior of the building but extending to apartments on each floor in close proximity to the fire’s location. Firefighters prevented the fire from spreading and had it extinguished by 4:05 a.m., Lampe said.

All residents were evacuated safely and one was treated by medics at the scene and released, Lampe said.

The 14 residents were in six units that the fire made uninhabitable. They were able to retrieve some necessities and were being assisted by the Red Cross, Lampe said.

Investigators determined that the cause of the blaze, which did an estimated $50,000 in damage, was improperly discarded smoking materials, Lampe said.

