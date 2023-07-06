Fire engulfed an entire backyard Tuesday after the heat and smoke from a smoker grill ignited the dry grass, the Madison Fire Department said.

At 1:23 p.m., firefighters were sent to a residence at 2214 Catalpa Road, where they found the home's backyard ablaze, with flames climbing an electrical pole and nearing a neighbor's home and garden, department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement Thursday.

Firefighters sprayed the flames, covering the backyard, landscaping materials and pole until the fire was out. They later determined the fire was caused by a smoker grill being used on the dry grass.

The person using the grill had stepped away to grab something when the fire broke out. The grill was also 10 feet from a deck, which did not catch on fire, but could have, Schuster noted.

No injuries or damage estimate were reported, with Schuster saying mostly grass and mulch were damaged.

The person using the grill was advised to put concrete pavers under the grill or move it to the driveway to prevent it coming in contact with flammable materials, and to keep it at least 10 feet away from the home.