Small, dedicated group of volunteers kickoff Goodman Center's annual Thanksgiving drive

As songs by The Beatles and The Beach Boys played in the background of the Goodman Community Center's gym Saturday, Abby Schulz opened dozens of boxes of butter so other volunteers could pack two sticks into each of the 4,000 baskets of Thanksgiving food the center will give out through Monday.
The Sun Prairie resident was among a group of volunteers from across Dane County helping the Madison community center with its annual Thanksgiving free meal drive — albeit a smaller bunch of volunteers than normal because of COVID-19.
"I'm just wherever I need to be at any given time, so I've been taking out trash, cutting onions, going through butter," Schulz, 32, said of her second year volunteering for the Goodman Center's event. "It's just amazing to watch the community get together to take care of each other, and it's just been a very humbling experience to be a part of that."
From Saturday through Monday, the Goodman Center will provide for free 4,000 families with all the ingredients needed to make a traditional Thanksgiving meal — turkey, dressing, potatoes, onions, cranberries, canned vegetables and canned fruit, rolls, and more.
While normally a popular volunteer opportunity for the East Side community fixture, the Goodman Center "consciously cutback" on the number of volunteers for the 32nd annual event to space people out and minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus, said Francesca Frisque, food pantry coordinator for Goodman.
"We decided to kind of use just the bare minimum that we needed to be able to do everything we need as efficiently as we do but do it safely," she said.
About 80 people have signed up to volunteer each of the three days the baskets are being picked up, Frisque said, and with other volunteers having packed bags Friday and more ready to clean up Tuesday, she expects between 200 and 300 people will pitch in this year.
By late Saturday morning, the first couple hours of distribution had run smoothly, Frisque said, with vehicles pulling into the center's parking lot and volunteers putting bags of perishable and non-perishable food and frozen turkeys into popped trunks and open back hatches.
For the third year, Andrea Wyant, of Stoughton, participated at the event with a group of working professionals through the United Way of Dane County's Lead United program that encourages helping out the community.
Taking a break from loading shopping cars with bags of donated food, the 32-year-old Wyant said she returned this year because she's passionate about the importance of families being able to enjoy the holidays with a meal together.
"I was blessed to grow up with a family that always had enough food and I just want to help others have that," Wyant said.
Support Local Journalism
The demand has been high this year with a registration window in October for the Thanksgiving baskets closing earlier than anticipated.
While all the 4,000 baskets have been accounted for, the Goodman Center still has outstanding donation needs to be able to fill them, primarily for disposable roasting pans, gravy, cranberries and frozen turkeys, Frisque said. Donations are accepted through Monday.
Carl Kugler, 48, his wife and the couple's two high school-age sons, who live on Madison's Near West Side, were first-time volunteers.
Despite feeling a little nervous as the virus continues to surge in the state, Kugler said he felt compelled to help after considering the hardships others are experiencing this year and seeing images on the news of long lines of cars outside food banks.
"There's a lot of families who are hurting right now," he said. "We just felt like if we could do a little part to help, it seemed like the right thing to do."
No stranger to the Goodman Center's Thanksgiving drive, Gloria Van Dixhorn, who lives in the neighborhood, volunteered for her 10th year on Saturday. It's become a family tradition.
This year, she said, the motto among volunteers is "slow and safe" so as not to rush things and put anyone at risk of contracting the virus.
"It's not Thanksgiving if we don't do this," Van Dixhorn said. "It's so rewarding, you're not going to work with a nicer group of people."
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.