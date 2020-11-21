Small, dedicated group of volunteers kickoff Goodman Center's annual Thanksgiving drive

"We decided to kind of use just the bare minimum that we needed to be able to do everything we need as efficiently as we do but do it safely," she said.

About 80 people have signed up to volunteer each of the three days the baskets are being picked up, Frisque said, and with other volunteers having packed bags Friday and more ready to clean up Tuesday, she expects between 200 and 300 people will pitch in this year.

By late Saturday morning, the first couple hours of distribution had run smoothly, Frisque said, with vehicles pulling into the center's parking lot and volunteers putting bags of perishable and non-perishable food and frozen turkeys into popped trunks and open back hatches.

For the third year, Andrea Wyant, of Stoughton, participated at the event with a group of working professionals through the United Way of Dane County's Lead United program that encourages helping out the community.

Taking a break from loading shopping cars with bags of donated food, the 32-year-old Wyant said she returned this year because she's passionate about the importance of families being able to enjoy the holidays with a meal together.

"I was blessed to grow up with a family that always had enough food and I just want to help others have that," Wyant said.

