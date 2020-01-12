Small but toxic beetles kill 14 horses on Mauston horse ranch

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Rick Short, a longtime friend of Kanarowski-Peterson and her husband, stopped by on Thursday to donate $100 and to drop off a $500 check from one of his neighbors, a frequent customer who rode Talley, one of the horses that died.

“Everyone out here can’t believe it. It’s just one of those wild things,” Short said from the seat of his pickup truck as it idled in the driveway of the ranch. “Who would have thought it would have been from little bugs.”

According to PJ Liesch, director of the UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab, blister beetles comprise an entire family of beetles that can be found worldwide. There are around 400 species in North America, including almost 30 species in Wisconsin that aren’t typically on hay and alfalfa during harvest. In general, Liesch said, blister beetles are oblong, not particularly hard or crunchy, with somewhat softer exoskeletons, similar to fireflies.

“In the grand scheme of things, blister beetles are not uncommon in Wisconsin. However, they are rarely an issue in hay,” Liesch wrote Friday in an e-mail to the Wisconsin State Journal. “In my nearly six years as director of the UW Insect Diagnostic Lab, the recent incident in the state is the only time I’ve encountered an issue with horses and blister beetles. Having multiple horses die is an unusual occurrence.”