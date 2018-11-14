Wisconsin growers were stymied in getting the last of the crops harvested last week, thanks to rain, snow and mud.
The crop progress report from the USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service for the week ending Nov. 11 said only 3.3 days out of 7.0 were suitable for field work, with heavy rain at the beginning of the week turning to snow by the end of the week.
Conditions were worst in the northern counties.
"Lingering snow cover in northern Wisconsin only worsened poor field conditions, insulating the mud and sticking to standing crops," the report said.
Frozen fields were a blessing and curse for some.
"While well-frozen fields would be helpful in harvesting the remaining corn and soybeans, they would prevent fall tillage," the report said.
Soil moisture remained no problem throughout the state.
Topsoil moisture was rated 100 percent adequate to surplus while subsoil moisture was rated 99 percent adequate to surplus.
"A combination of all types of weather this week, rain in the beginning and cold with snow flurries at the end," a Vernon County report said.
The corn crop harvested for grain was 69 percent complete, with the moisture content at 19 percent.
Soybeans were 85 percent complete, fall tillage was 44 percent complete and winter wheat was 95 percent planted with 80 percent emerged.
"Not much field work done this week as more rain fell, making fields very difficult to maneuver in," a Shawano County report said. "The snow also stayed on the corn so we couldn't combine it at these temperatures."