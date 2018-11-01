Try 1 month for 99¢
Tenney dam
Buy Now

Floodgates at the Tenney Park Dam were wide open to alleviate high water on Lake Mendota, following historic rains in August and September. Slow, no wake orders are being lifted on Lake Mendota and Lake Waubesa now that levels have come down. The orders remain in effect on Lake Monona and Lake Kegonsa.

 JOHN HART PHOTO, STATE JOURNAL

Water levels getting somewhat back to normal have prompted Dane County officials to lift the slow, no wake order in effect on lakes Mendota and Waubesa, effective at noon Friday.

This means boaters can move at speed on the waters of the two lakes, as long as the boat is more than 200 feet off the shore.

The slow, no wake order was issued in late summer after historic rains filled the Yahara chain of lakes to the brim with floodwaters emptying into the lakes from area streams and storm sewer systems.

High water levels are keeping slow, no wake orders in place on lakes Monona and Kegonsa.

Navigational and hazard buoys have been removed from all lakes for the winter, so boaters are advised to be careful when using waterways.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.