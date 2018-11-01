Water levels getting somewhat back to normal have prompted Dane County officials to lift the slow, no wake order in effect on lakes Mendota and Waubesa, effective at noon Friday.
This means boaters can move at speed on the waters of the two lakes, as long as the boat is more than 200 feet off the shore.
The slow, no wake order was issued in late summer after historic rains filled the Yahara chain of lakes to the brim with floodwaters emptying into the lakes from area streams and storm sewer systems.
High water levels are keeping slow, no wake orders in place on lakes Monona and Kegonsa.
Navigational and hazard buoys have been removed from all lakes for the winter, so boaters are advised to be careful when using waterways.