The slow, no wake order on Lake Monona will be lifted at noon Thursday, ending the ban that had been on the lake since torrential rainfalls overfilled the Yahara River lakes beginning in late-August.
Boaters venturing onto the lake before it freezes over will be able to travel at speed, so long as the boat is farther than 200 feet from the shore.
Lakes Mendota, Waubesa and Kegonsa were also ordered as slow, no wake zones following the historic rains beginning Aug. 20. The storm that night and rain through the subsequent weeks poured water into the chain of lakes, filling them to the brim with stormwater and flooding Madison's Isthmus and shoreline neighborhoods of Monona.
The orders were lifted from Lakes Mendota and Waubesa earlier this month but remains in effect on Lake Kegonsa.
Navigational and hazard buoys have been removed in preparation for winter, so boaters are advised to take caution.