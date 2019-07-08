A van going about 30 mph on the westbound Beltline Monday morning veered across all lanes of traffic before crashing into the median, the driver found unresponsive before being pronounced dead at the hospital.
It's unknown if the driver had a medical situation.
Madison police said the crash was reported at about 7 a.m. near Park Street.
"A witness said it appeared the driver was passed out at the wheel," said public information officer Lorie Anderson.
A sheriff's deputy and police officers responded to the scene and found the unidentified driver unresponsive.
"The driver was taken to a local hospital and ultimately pronounced dead," Anderson said.
Nobody else was involved in the crash.