Slow down or speed up: Our top picks for your weekend

Take your pick this weekend: Speed things up or slow them down.

There’s time to smell the flowers (and have a leisurely stroll) at the Olbrich Botanical Gardens’ 2022 Home Garden Tour, held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both Friday and Saturday. This year’s self-guided tour features seven rural gardens and a native prairie restoration, all in Oregon, 20 minutes south of Madison.

A Wisconsin native plant will be highlighted in each garden along with some of the insects it supports.

Purchase tickets at 898 Leeward Lane in Oregon for $15; $13 Olbrich members; $6 ages 6-12; free for children 5 and under. More information: olbrich.org

There’s a need for speed at the Fitchburg Festival of Speed. The all-day event on Saturday spotlights biking — from a just-for-fun 25-mile family bike ride to a chance to watch thrilling, high-stakes bike races by local athletes — as well as a 5K run-walk, live music at the Agora Pavilion, 5511 E. Cheryl Parkway, food for purchase and a fireworks show. More information and event map: fitchburgfestivalofspeed.com

And it’s a weekend for art with Art Fair on the Square and Art Fair Off the Square, both running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Both fairs are free to attend.

On the square, find works by close to 500 national artists for sale — along with food and live music on three stages. For more: www.mmoca.org/event/art-fair-on-the-square/

Art Fair Off the Square showcases works by some 140 Wisconsin artists and craftspeople. Stock up on ceramics, art glass, painting, fiber, sculpture, jewelry, graphics, photography, wood and more. The annual event will take place on the 200 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and on the Olin Terrace Walkway leading up to the Monona Terrace Convention Center.