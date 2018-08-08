Weather in the Madison area should be pretty nice all the way to Tuesday, with just a couple of chances for rain.
The National Weather Service said we could see showers and thunderstorms Thursday in the afternoon and night, and again on Saturday.
Otherwise, days should be sunny with highs around 80.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 66.
- Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m., low around 63.
- Friday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 80.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Monday night: Mostly clear, low around 64.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 82.