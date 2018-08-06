A rather dreary Monday in Madison could get repeated on Tuesday, but the rest of the week looks pretty good.
The National Weather Service said we could see some patchy fog early in morning on Tuesday, then scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.
We might see a shower on Thursday, but most days should be sunny.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Partly cloudy, low around 64.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 77.
- Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms before 7 p.m., low around 62.
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 65.
- Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 82.
- Thursday night: Mostly clear, low around 63.
- Friday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 81.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 81.