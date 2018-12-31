Snow is creating slick road conditions for New Year's Eve celebrants as several inches could fall in the area between Monday into Tuesday.
Around a dozen slide-offs have been reported to the Dane County Sheriff's Office by 4:30 p.m., Sheriff's Lt. Trevor Greiber, but no major crashes have been reported. Madison Police Sgt. Shannon Blackamore estimates 20 to 30 slide-offs and minor crashes have happened in the city.
"If you have to go somewhere, just drive slow," Greiber said, adding that the conditions in the county are "pretty equal across the board."
Blackamore said there was one rollover crash in Madison, but no one was injured from it.
"Drive slowly, consider the possibility of staying local or staying home if possible," he said.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Dane, Iowa, Dodge, Columbia and Sheboygan counties until 3 a.m. Tuesday, warning of slippery roads. Between 1 and 4 inches of snow is predicted to fall.
For those looking to ring in the New Year away from home, Madison Metro Transit is offering free rides on buses starting at 7 p.m. The buses will follow regular weekday schedules with extended service until 3:30 a.m.