If you don't have to go anywhere in south-central Wisconsin on Wednesday, just stay put.
A very drawn out snowstorm that started Tuesday evening is expected to continue dropping snow across the region until mid-morning Wednesday, making for very slippery and snow-packed highways, slide offs and canceled schools.
"Stay off the roads," a Dane County 911 dispatcher said. "There's been a lot of slide offs."
The most serious crash was on Highway 51 in Rock County south of Edgerton, with all lanes blocked as of 7:15 a.m.
In Madison, police are only responding to crashes that involve blockage or injuries.
All roads in Wisconsin are either snow covered or have slippery stretches, and in parts of central and northern Wisconsin, travel is not advised, according to the state highway travel map, found online at https://511wi.gov/map#:Alerts, with reports also given by phone at 511.
Just about every school in the area is closed, except for the biggest school, UW-Madison.
Students who can't make it to campus are advised to contact their instructors, and employees who can't make it in are asked to contact their supervisors.
Madison College campuses are closed Wednesday morning, but will be open at 1 p.m., school officials said.
Over 140 public school districts and individual private schools are closed throughout southwest and south-central Wisconsin. A full list can be found at Channel3000.com.
Numerous day care centers, senior centers and other organizations also are closed, so check with your provider before heading out in the storm.
Dane County Boys and Girls Club in Madison is closed.
Many cities and villages declared snow emergencies, with different rules applying in each community. Check online, also at Channel3000.com, to see if your community is under a snow emergency.
Madison tow trucks are pulling illegally-parked vehicles off Downtown streets so plows can work on those streets.
Madison Streets spokesman Bryan Johnson said a general snow removal operation is going on in the city, and plows, salters and sanders will be out all day Wednesday.
"All of the streets are snow covered, and they will look that way most of the day," Johnson said.
The main salt routes are being worked on the most, with plows covering the same streets to keep those streets open with as little snow on the pavement as possible.
Crews have been out for two full days, and it could be another full day of snow work before the city can pull back on the effort.
People that had their vehicles towed can probably find them a block or two away, with a $60 ticket and extra cost for towing, on the windshield.
For Wednesday night, people should park on the even house-numbered side of the street in all areas of Madison, including the snow emergency zone Downtown, on the Isthmus and the Near West Side.
Free parking is available in city-owned ramps, from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
With frigid temperatures coming our way by Friday, Johnson said it is very important for crews to get snow off the streets before it freezes to pavement.
"If we can't scrape the snow because of the cold, it could be a long time before a street is clear," he said.
For anyone flying today, operations are normal at the Dane County Regional Airport.