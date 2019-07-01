A freight train derailed Monday morning in Grant County, with officials saying heavy rain caused a rock or mud slide onto the tracks, causing the derailment.
Nobody was injured when about 15 cars of the Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed about a quarter-mile south of Glen Haven, Grant County Emergency Management said.
"There is no threat to public safety," officials said.
Photos taken at the scene by Emergency Management showed one flatbed rail car with two piggyback containers on the flatbed landed in the water, but there was no indication any other car went into the river.
The US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources went to the scene to do an environmental impact assessment, but officials said the impact appeared to be minimal.
About four inches of rain fell Monday morning in the area of the derailment, thought to be the cause of the rock or mud slide.
The public was advised to stay clear of the incident, and that the Glen Haven boat landing was closed and inaccessible.