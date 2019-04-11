An ambulance heading to the scene of a crash lost control on an icy road Thursday morning before crashing and ending up on its side, Sauk County authorities said.
The ambulance was going north on Highway 78 at about 10:30 a.m. in the township of Prairie when it hit a patch of slush and ice on a curve south of Highway Z, causing it to slide off the road and roll on its side, said Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
Strong winds also contributed to the crash, he said.
The three crew members suffered non-life threatening injuries, Meister said.
An oncoming southbound vehicle on Highway 78 had to drive off the road to avoid colliding with the ambulance, which had its lights and siren activated, he said.
The driver of that vehicle was uninjured, Meister said.
The original crash the ambulance was responding to was a rollover on Highway 12 north of Highway Z. Nobody was injured in that crash.
Meister said poor road conditions, strong winds and speed were a factor in both crashes.