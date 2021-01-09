 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Skier airlifted to UW Hospital from Tyrol Basin after hitting light pole
0 comments
alert top story

Skier airlifted to UW Hospital from Tyrol Basin after hitting light pole

{{featured_button_text}}
Tyrol Basin (copy)
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

A skier was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon by UW Health's Med Flight after hitting a light pole at Tyrol Basin, the Dane County sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call from the ski area at around 1:55 p.m. Saturday and were there until shortly after 3:30 p.m., Lt. Chris Moore said. The skier was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight at around 3:13 p.m. 

Moore said Tyrol Basin's own medics were also on scene and with the skier when Med Flight arrived. Sheriff's deputies helped to coordinate landing with Med Flight and direct traffic away from the area. 

Owner of Tyrol Basin Nathan McGree said the skier, a female, was "stable and in good condition" when she left the ski area on Med Flight. 

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics