Skier airlifted to UW Hospital from Tyrol Basin after hitting light pole

A skier was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon by UW Health's Med Flight after hitting a light pole at Tyrol Basin, the Dane County sheriff's Office said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sheriff's deputies responded to the call from the ski area at around 1:55 p.m. Saturday and were there until shortly after 3:30 p.m., Lt. Chris Moore said. The skier was taken to UW Hospital by Med Flight at around 3:13 p.m.

Moore said Tyrol Basin's own medics were also on scene and with the skier when Med Flight arrived. Sheriff's deputies helped to coordinate landing with Med Flight and direct traffic away from the area.

Owner of Tyrol Basin Nathan McGree said the skier, a female, was "stable and in good condition" when she left the ski area on Med Flight.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.