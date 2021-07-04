Six people on Madison's Southeast Side displaced due to fire caused by fireworks

A fire broke out due to improperly discarded fireworks early Sunday morning and displaced six people on the Southeast Side.

Residents of a single family home on the 4700 block of Star Spangled Trail were awoken by their dog, who would not stop barking, at around 1 a.m. When they got up to check on the dog, they noticed flames outside of their front bedroom window, Madison Fire Department spokesperson Amanda Hornung said in a statement.

All of the residents of the home were able to escape through the patio door at the back of the house. Madison fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and the fire department investigation team determined it was caused by improperly disposed of fireworks, Hornung said.

The blaze caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, Hornung said, and displaced two adults, four children and one very good family dog.

