Six people were forced out of their apartments early Tuesday morning by a fire on Madison's East Side, with nobody hurt in the blaze.
The fire was reported at about 4:10 a.m. in the 2900 block of Hoard Street, the Madison Fire Department said.
Arriving firefighters saw black smoke coming from the back of the four-unit apartment building.
"Crews made entry and extinguished the fire within 8 minutes," said Bernadette Galvez of the MFD.
Four adults and two children were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross responded to the scene to help.
No cause of the fire or damage estimate was given, and the investigation is continuing.