'Six more weeks of winter,' Sun Prairie mayor says following Jimmy the Groundhog's prediction

A crowd of bundled up Wisconsinites gathered in downtown Sun Prairie before the crack of dawn Sunday to hear what Jimmy the Groundhog had to say about the rest of the winter season.
The city of Sun Prairie celebrated its 72nd annual Groundhog Prognostication Day early Sunday morning in Cannery Square, with Jimmy letting everyone know there are still six weeks of winter in store. Jackets, hats and gloves were definitely in use even with a high of 44 on the forecast for Sun Prairie.
"Don't put away your winter gear just yet," said Mike Mahnke, the voice of Camp Randall and emcee of the celebration.
Mahnke said the winter celebration is a "testament to the hardiness and hopefulness" of Wisconsin residents.
As tradition dictates, Mayor Paul Esser knelt down next to the groundhog's cage and heard Jimmy's prediction at sunrise, 7:11 a.m. this year. Esser said in his proclamation Jimmy, who is the official mascot and ambassador of the city of Sun Prairie, is known around the world as the "finest weather prognosticator."
The crowd, with members shouting "Come on, Jimmy" and "We love you, Jimmy" was asked to "put away the torches and pitchforks" when Esser announced the six additional weeks of winter.
"He does his best," Esser said. "Things are getting good, and it's a beautiful day."
Sen. Mark Miller, who gave Gov. Tony Evers' proclamation, said he has been attending the annual Groundhog Day celebration for 16 years.
"This will be my last time, so it is a great honor to be able to read the proclamation of the governor," Miller said.
The event has seen some changes since it first took shape in 1948. New this year was the Hibernation Hustle, a two-mile route for participants to walk or run. The proceeds of the Hibernation Hustle went to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, which has a new youth center opening Monday in Sun Prairie.
"It's an exciting event every year," Esser said. "We started to get people out of their houses and meet people and get out into the community, and it still exists for that same reason."
Jill Roggenbauer, a first grade teacher and 33-year resident of Sun Prairie, has been coming out for the Groundhog Day celebration for at least 20 years. She said she teaches her class about the groundhog and its shadow.
"It's fun to teach about a neat tradition the city does," Roggenbauer said. "It's a fun thing to do for kids, even though there's probably more adults here today than kids. It's great for everybody in the community."