'Six more weeks of winter,' Sun Prairie mayor says following Jimmy the Groundhog's prediction

"He does his best," Esser said. "Things are getting good, and it's a beautiful day."

Sen. Mark Miller, who gave Gov. Tony Evers' proclamation, said he has been attending the annual Groundhog Day celebration for 16 years.

"This will be my last time, so it is a great honor to be able to read the proclamation of the governor," Miller said.

The event has seen some changes since it first took shape in 1948. New this year was the Hibernation Hustle, a two-mile route for participants to walk or run. The proceeds of the Hibernation Hustle went to the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, which has a new youth center opening Monday in Sun Prairie.

"It's an exciting event every year," Esser said. "We started to get people out of their houses and meet people and get out into the community, and it still exists for that same reason."

Jill Roggenbauer, a first grade teacher and 33-year resident of Sun Prairie, has been coming out for the Groundhog Day celebration for at least 20 years. She said she teaches her class about the groundhog and its shadow.

"It's fun to teach about a neat tradition the city does," Roggenbauer said. "It's a fun thing to do for kids, even though there's probably more adults here today than kids. It's great for everybody in the community."

