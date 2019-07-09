Taking the lake's temperature

Martha Kuka of Public Health Madison and Dane County checks water temperature in Lake Monona at Olbrich Park in August 2018, as part of local efforts to protect the public from bacterial blooms that forced a record number of beach closings in 2018.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Six Madison area beaches are closed on Tuesday, mostly because of blue-green algae in the waters.

Public Health Madison and Dane County said beaches closed include Brittingham, Lake Mendota County Park, Marshall, Spring Harbor, Tenney and Warner.

Lake Mendota County Park and Tenney beaches are closed because of elevated levels of bacteria when tested on Monday. They will reopen when bacteria levels go down.

The other four beaches are closed because of blue-green algae, with the testing also taking place on Monday.

Public Health said swimmers should be aware that even at the open beaches, algae levels can change quickly depending on waves and wind, so look at water conditions before venturing into the water.

The beach water quality report can be found online at https://www.publichealthmdc.com/environmental-health/beaches-lakes-pools/beach-conditions/

