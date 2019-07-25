Six people were injured, including one with serious injuries, in a three-vehicle crash in Dodge County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highways 33 and TW in the town of Hubbard, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash closed the intersection for over two hours, with traffic needing to be detoured.
The initial investigation showed a Honda Accord was going west on Highway 33 and was stopped at the intersection to make a left turn onto Highway TW, when the Honda was hit from behind by a Dodge van also going west on Highway 33.
The Honda spun into the eastbound lane of Highway 33 and was hit by an eastbound Toyota, with the Honda splitting in two.
The van driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to Columbus Hospital, along with two children in the van who sustained minor injuries.
The driver and passenger in the Toyota sustained minor injuries and were taken to Beaver Dam Hospital, while the driver of the Honda sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment.
The crash remains under investigation.
Emergency units assisting at the scene came from Mayville, Horicon, Beaver Dam and Juneau, with the State Patrol also at the scene.