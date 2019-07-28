Sisters of the Soil share their dreams and inspire others

If you go

What: Eighth annual Soil Sisters Weekend offering bus tours of farms in Lafayette and Green counties, workshops and food events

When: Friday through Aug. 4

Events include:

Taste of Place at Cow & Quince restaurant in New Glarus from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday.

at Cow & Quince restaurant in New Glarus from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Green Acres Workshops throughout the weekend and at various locations. Various fees apply, ranging from $25 to $100.

throughout the weekend and at various locations. Various fees apply, ranging from $25 to $100. Farm-to-Table Dinner from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dorothy's Range, W8707 Sawmill Road, Blanchardville. For adults, ages 21 and over. Tickets are $92 per person.

from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Dorothy's Range, W8707 Sawmill Road, Blanchardville. For adults, ages 21 and over. Tickets are $92 per person. Pizza on the Farm, 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Inn Serendipity Farm, W7843 Highway P, Browntown. A fundraiser for Soil Sisters. Tickets are $35 for adults, $10 for children.

Bus tour of farms:

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday -- Homesteading in the Driftless Area, visits to three Soil Sisters farms with a homesteading, small-scale farming focus.

12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4 -- Know Your Farmer, visits to three Soil Sisters farms with a business production focus.

Tickets for both tours are $60 per tour for adults, $40 for children ages 2 to 12. Bus tours will start and end in New Glarus.

Information: www.soilsisters.wixsite.com/soilsisters; 608-329-7056