A plane made an emergency landing in a Cross Plains field Saturday afternoon.

At 1:27pm, Dane County Sheriff’s deputies, along with Mount Horeb police and firefighters, were dispatched to a farm field on Garfoot Road, where a single-engine plane had made an emergency landing due to engine trouble.

According to Lt. Heidi Gardner, the pilot and a passenger were the only occupants of the aircraft. There were no injuries.

The Sheriff's Office has been in touch with the Federal Aviation Administration and Dane County Regional Airport, and the FAA will be following up on the incident.