Single digits, little wind make for a near perfect day for outdoor curling despite the slow ice

MONONA — The ice was far from ideal. Not from a lack of effort but circumstance.
But the unwanted friction and single-digit temperature did little to suppress the enthusiasm.
A curling tournament is usually referred to as a bonspiel, and the 42-pound granite stones are normally pushed across ultra-smooth ice at an indoor rink.
That wasn’t the case Saturday at the Pandemispiel, where the undulated ice at an outdoor rink at Winnequah Park quickly slowed the stones and required the 16 bundled-up teams from around the state and one from Detroit to put a little more muscle into their throws and brooms as firepits filled the air with wood smoke.
“You get spoiled with good ice indoors and then you come out here,” said Matt Raine, 39, of Oconomowoc, as he nursed a 10 a.m. Bloody Mary garnished with a beef stick. “It makes it interesting, but it’s definitely a lot of fun. You’ve gotta push hard.”
The Madison Curling Club scrubbed its 2020-21 season and temporarily has closed the doors to its facility in McFarland due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Other clubs around the state have scaled back or are closed, while other curlers have decided to give up the sport until the health scare passes.
That’s why Matt Aro, a member of the Madison Curling Club, recruited about 40 other volunteers and convinced the city of Monona to let them build a 120-foot-long, 30-foot-wide rink in the park just north of the Dream Park Playground and next to a lagoon from which water was drawn.
Construction began in November and pickup games started in late December. Red string and ribbons were used to mark lines on the rink, which can hold two games at a time, while a router was used to cut grooves in the ice to create the round targets (“houses” in curling terms) on which curlers try to slide their stones to tally points. Light green paint was used instead of red and blue, which would have drawn too much heat and melted the ice, Aro said. Distilled water is sprayed out of a specialized 4-gallon jug with a metal sprinkler head between games to create pebbles, which improves the glide of the stones.
“It’s very important. Otherwise there’s too much friction and the stone doesn’t go anywhere,” said Aro, an architect, who in a typical season curls three to four times a week. “Curling for me and for a lot of people, I think, is a big part of their winter, but this is something different. Most people have never done (outdoor curling) before.”
The Pandemispiel hearkens back to the roots of the sport, when there were no multimillion-dollar facilities with ice-making equipment and comfortable lounges. According to the World Curling Federation, the sport can be traced back to the 1500s in northern Europe and was played in Scotland on frozen lochs and ponds. The first recognized clubs, however, weren’t formed until the mid-1800s, and the sport then was exported to the U.S., Canada and other countries.
The Madison Curling Club, according to its website, can be traced back to 1921, when its rink was located under the bleachers at Camp Randall Stadium. In 1930, club members constructed a wooden building with windows that helped create ice when it was cold enough. Ice-making equipment wasn’t installed at the club until 1950. The club, after its agreement with the city came to an end, built a $1.3 million facility in McFarland in 1997 and has grown to more than 600 members. Some players have gone on to national prominence, and one, Matt Hamilton, won a gold medal in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea.
But most at the club are like Steve O’Connor, who curls for pure enjoyment. He’s been a member of the club for 40 years and has been curling for nearly 60 years. He did one outdoor curling event when he was a child in Portage, and Saturday marked just his second time on an outdoor rink and his first time curling in nearly 10 months.
“As you can see, curlers will do anything to get on the ice,” O’Connor said during a break in his game. “For me (today), it’s all upper body strength. Typically, for a right-handed curler, it’s all right-leg power. But on this stuff, it’s all arm.”
The initial games Saturday were surprising for most players as they struggled to get stones past the hog line. Stones that don’t pass the line are considered out of play and removed. Few stones found their way to the house in the early portions of games, with scoring improving as games went along and players adjusted to the conditions. Other challenges included keeping warm, playing with more clothes on than usual and getting the hack (a foothold used to push off from) to remain attached to the ice. At one point, the metal base of one of the hacks was placed in a firepit so that it could be heated up and then melt the ice and freeze in place.
Few fans came to watch, but the event was streamed live on YouTube by the same guys who do the “Curling Nation” podcast. One of the announcers, Craig Brown, of Monona, held a microphone in one hand and a can of Pabst Blue Ribbon in the other. On Sunday, a bagpiper is scheduled to play, but snow in the forecast could create even slower conditions.
Players at the Pandemispiel are primarily from Dane County, but one team came from Detroit and one player, Chris McMahon, came from Eau Claire and stood out with a fox-fur hat.
Raine, a member of the Kettle Moraine Curling Club in Delafield, curled in Chicago back in August and for two weeks in October before COVID-19 forced the club to shut its doors. Raine works as a respiratory care practitioner on the critical care transport team at Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee and was thankful for the opportunity to curl.
“It feels like you’re back in a routine of some type and makes the winter go by faster,” Raine said. “Just to socialize with like-minded individuals, it’s exciting to have people out and enjoying what they like to do.
Raine’s wife, Nikki Raine, 39, has been curling for three years and made sure she had hand warmers. Her expectations for the day weren’t sky-high since she hasn’t thrown a stone in months. But that really wasn’t the point of the day.
“The people that you meet curling are amazing,” said Nikki Raine, an ultrasound technician. “We’re really just here to have a good time, see our friends that we haven’t, unfortunately, been able to see for a long time and just get together, have some fun and curl a little bit.”
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Outdoor Curling in Monona
Barry Adams covers regional news for the Wisconsin State Journal. Send him ideas for On Wisconsin at 608-252-6148 or by email at badams@madison.com.