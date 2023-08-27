Diane Small will ask you how you’re doing before she asks your name, and if you stick around for a beat, she’ll hand you a pair of gloves and put you to work harvesting the tomatoes, collard greens and string beans she’s been cultivating in her garden.

Biologically, Small has four grown sons, but through three decades in her South Side neighborhood, her family tree, like her backyard garden, has grown significantly.

Here, on Lake Point Drive, which is still Simpson Street to many longtime residents, people look out for one another. Nobody is a stranger for long.

“We’re still trying to raise our children, we’re still trying to be good parents, we’re still trying to educate people who don’t know what this community is all about and we’re just still trying to show the love and the care and the concern. We’re concerned about this community,” said Small. “We want to have pride in this community.”

That concern is, in part, what started the Simpson Street Neighborhood Reunion, which the community celebrated outside of Small’s house Saturday afternoon with food, music and a mayoral proclamation.

Under the cool gray sky, a break from the oppressive heat Madison was broiling in over the past week, Small spent her morning hauling food, drinks, gift bags. With a drill sergeant’s command, she directed her volunteers on where the sandwiches went, how to set the chairs for the coming guests. Leave the lid on the watermelon, and don’t even think about serving the pulled pork without gloves.

By 1 p.m., the food had been blessed, courtesy of Minister Otis, and the volunteers were invited to dig in. The gesture is more than a formality to Small, it’s a requirement. She’s a woman of strong faith.

“We could not do this event if we didn’t have prayer,” she said. “If I tell you nothing else, this event was blessed.”

It’s a far cry from the once-embattled neighborhood of the late 1980s, troubled by police calls, gang activity and drugs. When Small arrived in the 1990s, however, she found her new home to be a nice place, where people cared for one another and her backyard could yield produce.

A single mother of four, with her oldest, Andre, already grown, Small worked three part-time jobs to hold down the fort. Outside of working hours, she worked even harder to raise her boys into upstanding men.

“I had to stand up because I’m a single parent,” she said. “I had so many jobs I’d get up in the morning, it was almost like I didn’t go to bed that night.”

Andre Small, 52, is a doctor. On Saturday, though, his job was to follow his mother’s lead and try to keep up.

“She’s like a one-woman show,” Small said. “She just takes the bull by the horns and she just gets it done.”

Now a grown man, Small has seen his mother take care of her community in much the same way she’s taken care of him and his brothers.

“She’s definitely one that’s always in the community, even being retired,” he said. “Her goal is to bring everybody together and just keep the community intact.”

But she wasn’t always confident about the event’s success. When Simpson Street neighbor Michael Bell came to her 14 years ago, she was hesitant, but following his encouragement, she embarked on a four-month journey of planning and fundraising.

Through all her list making, material gathering and coordinating with volunteers and sponsors, Small helped sell $10 plates of fried fish, cake and spaghetti. Thus, the reunion was funded.

“Everybody came, they didn’t have no parking spaces,” she said. “It was a beautiful day.”

The reunion itself is free, a chance for members of the community, whether the street they’d called home was called Simpson or Lake Point, to gather around overflowing tables of food, coming together as a village, the same way they’ve been there for one another as neighbors, or, more accurately, family.

She wagered that the reunion would be going until 4:30 or 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Just enough time for the last few stragglers to get some ice cream and engage in good conversation with neighbors and friends. Living in the same place for three decades, Small has seen people come and go. All she asks is while they’re able, they pull up a chair.

“We have lost so many people in this community. God has just called them home,” she said. “You know what they said before they left here? I’ll see you next year, and they couldn’t make it.”