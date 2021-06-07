Signing off: WSUM 91.7 cofounder Dave Black to retire after 26 years

“The opposition we got early on was a real blessing because we had to define who we are,” Black said. “We (are) a community service; what we do is different and valuable. Otherwise, why would the region stick their neck out for kids playing DJ for their pals?”

Since its first airing, WSUM 91.7 has been a haven for UW students interested in radio, music, sports and podcasting. The station moved into the Student Activity Center at 333 East Campus Mall as a key part of the new Student Activity Center master plan. Its new station, a bright, well-decorated spot with multiple studios, a listening room and a music library, serves as a welcoming space for DJs new and old.

Black was there nearly every step of the way, watching the station grow and evolve through the years, expanding to near-24/7 programming. Not only did he guide students, but he learned how to manage a top-tier student radio station along the way.

“I already knew how to teach, but I taught myself how to coach and mentor and organize,” Black said. “I kind of punched above my weight, as they say.”

According to Black, the future of the station is still bright without him. With plans for future podcasts and streams, WSUM has limitless possibilities.