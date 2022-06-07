 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'Significant' gas leak closes recycling drop-off site on Far West Side, authorities say

madison fire department dept fire truck firefighter file photo stock (copy)
MICHELLE STOCKER, CAPITAL TIMES

A significant gas leak briefly closed a Madison recycling drop-off site on the Far West Side Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department said. 

The drop-off location at 402 S. Point Rd. was closed for about twenty minutes after a contractor struck a natural gas line around 1:40 p.m., said Cynthia Schuster, a spokesperson for the fire department.

No one was injured during the leak, Schuster said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics