'Significant gas leak' at Ian’s Pizza on State Street triggers evacuation of the building

The Madison Fire Department evacuated some buildings in the 100 block of State Street to investigate a gas leak at Ian’s Pizza on Saturday, department officials said.

Crews responded to a “significant gas leak” at Ian’s Pizza around 1:13 p.m. on Saturday, said Fire Department spokesperson Bernadette Galvez.

The building had to be ventilated and adjacent buildings were checked for leaks, Galvez said. The Fire Department cleared the immediate area and contacted Madison Gas and Electric to assist with the leak, the Dane County 911 Center said.

MGE spokesperson Kaya Freiman said their crews arrived at approximately 1:30 p.m. to help with ventilation and monitor the scene while the fire department shut off the gas to the damage equipment.

The Madison Police Department was on scene to barricade the surrounding area and keep people out of the vicinity, which was busy due to the farmers market and nice weather, Galvez said.

The equipment involved in the leak will need to be fixed by the owner, Freiman said. MGE's crews left the scene at 3:30 p.m.