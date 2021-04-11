Side effects: Are there parts of the pandemic response you'd like to see continue?

The costs of the COVID-19 pandemic have been immeasurable. But as Wisconsin and the nation emerge from the trials of the last year, some of the habits and practices we developed during the lockdown may continue.

What are some of the things you’d like to see continue post-pandemic? Working from home? Pulling up to a restaurant, popping the trunk and having a worker deposit your carryout in the trunk? Attending concerts, plays or government meetings without ever leaving your couch?

