Side effects: Are there parts of the pandemic response you'd like to see continue?
Side effects: Are there parts of the pandemic response you'd like to see continue?

Carry-out food

Beef Butter BBQ worker Katy Naig carries an order placed online to a customer's waiting car outside the business last May. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

The costs of the COVID-19 pandemic have been immeasurable. But as Wisconsin and the nation emerge from the trials of the last year, some of the habits and practices we developed during the lockdown may continue.

What are some of the things you’d like to see continue post-pandemic? Working from home? Pulling up to a restaurant, popping the trunk and having a worker deposit your carryout in the trunk? Attending concerts, plays or government meetings without ever leaving your couch?

Share your thoughts on the Wisconsin State Journal’s Facebook page, or by emailing wsjcity@madison.com

'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on

A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.

It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope. 

