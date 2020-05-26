× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lights were on again in salons and barbershops all over Madison this weekend while owners and stylists prepared for a new way of doing business in the COVID-19 era.

In anticipation of the reopening, they installed new software, spaced out seating, and practiced cutting hair while wearing masks. For Dane County residents itching to get a haircut, the moment had arrived. Hair salons and barbershops were allowed to open with restrictions as part of the Forward Dane plan on Tuesday.

Real estate broker Brandon Buell scored the first appointment with owner Anna Gomez at Posha Salon on the east side at 8 a.m. Tuesday. It had been three months since his last cut. He had some bad hair luck; he had an appointment scheduled for two days after Gov. Evers issued the stay at home order on March 25, so his hair was extra long. That made it hard to maintain his professional appearance.

“It says something about you when you’re organized and put together and clean cut. In a job of image, it can be tough,” he said. While at home and running his business, he created his own solution to his unkempt appearance: baseball caps embroidered with his company logo.

With its limited seating and fewer clients, Posha was ready to meet the new Dane County requirements. According to the order, salons were to limit number of customers to 25% of capacity levels, space clients at least six feet apart, provide services by appointment only and require employees to wear face coverings. Customers must wear face coverings “to the greatest extent possible.” In addition, Wisconsin Department of Health has issued further guidance for salons.

While the new precautions are a bit of an adjustment, Gomez said, “We just want it to be all about happiness right now while we’re getting into the swing of things."

Liz Glynn owns Thorps Haircuts & Color at 1988 Atwood Ave. Together with her staff of 14, she has spent the last few months deciding what business will look like in a post-COVID world. Glynn has communicated with stylists and salon owners across the country, searching for best practices from those that have already reopened. The weekend before the big day, she was ready.

“Honestly, I’m excited,” she said. “But I know that I have a lot of staff members that are very anxious. And I think pretty scared. I actually met with two of my staff members and had them come in and kind of go through what our new protocols are going to be. And I could definitely tell they felt a lot better about coming in to start work.”

Like other hair salons in Madison, Thorps is going above and beyond the minimum requirements of Dane County. Glynn removed the Thorps waiting area and coat rack, and the salon is instructing clients to remain in cars before appointments. Clients will now check themselves in from their phones. Stylists will work a split shift, so no more than five stylists will be on the floor at one time. The salon only accepts contactless payment, though tips can be in cash or Venmo, at the stylist’s discretion. At Thorps, they’re requiring masks for both client and stylist.

“That's just kind of a non-negotiable. We decided as a group that we're all going to wear masks when we're in the shop working, and our clients are going to wear masks, and that's just how it's going to be,” said Glynn.

Glynn is also providing face shields to stylists.

Down the street, Terry Moss, owner of Atwood Barber Shop, had to revamp the way he conducts his walk-in business. In the past, customers waited in the shop for their barber to be ready. Now, customers sign up for an appointment upon arrival, and then leave the premises. Their barber texts when they are ready. Moss predicted the chairs would fill up fast.

“I believe the line will be long, just with the anticipation of coming in. But they’re just going to have to go one by one. One in, one out at a time. Hopefully everyone understands it. I believe they do,” said Moss.

“We came in and deep cleaned a lot, sanitized everything, and went over all the expectations with the barbers for our services and the shop itself, to have our clients feeling safe and not spreading cross contamination,” said Moss. His barber chairs already comply with the six-foot rule, and he is also requiring both barbers and clients to wear masks.

Jamie O’Brien and Amy Foley both own their own single chair businesses at Sola Salons on the west side. They have more control over their environment than stylists at larger salons and can implement their own policies within their suites. The building itself has similar rules to larger salons and barbershops, though: No waiting in the hallways, everyone wears a mask, and every client gets a new cape. No one is supposed to bring large personal items, and service providers cannot offer drinks or snacks.

“And no talking at the shampoo bowl. That's probably the closest face to face interaction, even with masks on,” said O’Brien.

“I have had nothing but supportive clients. They say, 'I am so sorry you’re dealing with all this, I will do whatever you want me to do.' They’re all fine with wearing masks," O'Brien said. "And it's not at a salon where maybe my clients are on the same page, but the person who sits next to me, his clients are in a totally different mind space about it.”

Foley had a similar experience.

“The clients have all said, ‘We'll do whatever we have to do to keep you safe,’ and they're just very kind, so exceptional,” she said. “But the truth of the matter is, you don't have control over where your clients were or how they acted outside of your salon. It doesn't mean that everybody has been home for the last few months like I have, or made their circle small. And that makes me nervous because whatever I bring home, you know, I'm a single mom."

Because they can only serve one client at a time, both solo and salon stylists are also no longer able to double book their clients, and they have to leave time in between appointments in order to sanitize more thoroughly than they did before. That means lost revenue. Plus, there are some other practical concerns as well.

“The thought of working in a mask all day long, it’s going to be so hot,” said Foley. “You’re physical in how you stand, and with the hot blow driers, too.”

And even though stylists are anxious about the virus, they want to get back to work. Several noted that during the shutdown, clients supported stylists by buying gift cards and sending checks applicable for future services.

“Clients have been so generous. We actually had a client reach out and send me his entire stimulus check that he got from the government because he said he was so impressed how we were handling communicating our changes that we're making with our clients," said Thorps' Glynn. "I am taking that money and passing it on to my staff just because everybody has been living off unemployment for the last nine or 10 weeks since we've been closed.”

As the stay-at-home order dragged on, DIY haircuts have made a resurgence in the past few months. Atwood Barber Shop's Moss said he has been contacted by clients on Facebook, asking if he can advise them on how to do their own hair. When Moss was asked if he ever replied, he laughed and said, “I try not to. Because that means I’d have to fix it when they do come in!”

Buell, the real estate broker, stayed away from home haircuts. His wife wanted to try her hand at it, so she gave their 6-year-old son a buzz haircut as a test. He was not convinced.

“I decided that it's going to take me longer to come back from that than it would be to hold off and have it done professionally once this is all over,” said Buell. But that hasn’t stopped her from playing with it anyway. “She made a French braid with the back the other day.”

“We're excited to get back, but we want to do it in the safest manner possible,” said Glynn. “Because there's no dancing around it, there's no way we can distance ourselves from our clients. You see the memes and the jokes with like, using a broom handle with clippers. But obviously you understand that's not realistic.”

