A little light rain that started falling in Madison early Tuesday afternoon could blossom into showers and thunderstorms later in the day.
The National Weather Service said there's a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and storms in the afternoon, but any storms that develop are not expected to become severe. Rain chances diminish at night.
More rain is possible Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Tuesday night: A 20 percent chance of isolated showers and storms before 9 p.m., low around 64.
- Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10 a.m., mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 66.
- Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 83.
- Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 a.m., low around 64.
- Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m., mostly sunny, high near 79.
- Friday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 63.
- Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m., high near 80.
- Saturday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m., low around 62.
- Sunday: Sunny, high near 81.
- Sunday night: Mostly clear, low around 61.
- Monday: Sunny, high near 82.